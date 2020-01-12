Johnny Chrisawn, age 79, of the Henson Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville.
A native of Micaville, he was a son of the late Paul and Mary Wyatt Chrisawn. He was also preceded in death by his Wife: Bessie Estelle Dellinger Chrisawn, who passed away in 2018; a Daughter: Alicia Diane Hudgins; Grandson: Aaron Casey Chrisawn and twin infant siblings. Johnny wanted to be remembered as a good carpenter and cabinetmaker. He had a good life, a full life, and he loved the Lord.
Surviving is two Sons: Bobby John Chrisawn and wife, Lisa Norman Chrisawn of Bakersville and Timothy Dale Chrisawn and wife, Amanda Ward Chrisawn of Spruce Pine; Granddaughters: Misty Warren Penland and husband, Joe, of Snow Hill, NC and Rylee Chrisawn of Spruce Pine; Grandsons: Dekoda Chrisawn and wife, Jennifer Grindstaff Chrisawn of Snow Creek and Jacob Chrisawn of Spruce Pine; Great-grandchildren: J'Leigh Penland, Emily Penland and Jaxon Ray Chrisawn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Henson Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Skip Weiford will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pittman Cemetery on Henson Creek. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
