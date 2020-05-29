Johnny Calvin Hicks, Sr., age 61, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020. Born June 11, 1958 in Avery County, he was a son of Andrew Jackson and Mary Arnett Hicks. Mr. Hicks was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed any outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting, but especially loved spending time with his sons camping and canoeing at Watauga Lake.
Johnny is survived by his Sons: Johnny Calvin 'J.C.') Hicks Jr. of Boone and Dakota Yates-Hicks of Deep Gap; Step-son: Tommy Yates of Deep Gap; Grandson: Doyle Hicks of Fleetwood; Sisters: Edna Trivette and husband, Kevin and Shirley Miller and husband, Ted, all of Deep Gap; and Brothers: James Andrew Hicks of West Jefferson and Bobby Joe Hicks of Deep Gap.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Son: Andy Doyle Hicks.
Memorial services for Johnny Calvin Hicks will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.
