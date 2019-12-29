Johnny Arnold Greene, age 75, of the Spruce Pine Community, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of the late Arnold and Texie Ledford Greene. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Eula Surrette.
Johnny worked for many years at Henredon Furniture Manufacturing until his retirement. He was a very faithful and active member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church who loved to visit the sick, drove the church van and was always silently behind the scenes working for the Lord. He received the "Man of the Year" award from Pastor Waldroup in the 1990s because of his service. Johnny loved sitting on the porch listening to his 50s music and shooting pool as well.
Surviving is his loving Wife of 50 years: Nancy Greene; Daughter: Shelia Ollis and husband, David, of Bakersville; Son: Chad Greene and wife, Lisa, of Spruce Pine; Sister: Beulah Hughes of Georges Fork; Brother: Richard Greene of Spruce Pine; Grandchildren: Logan Ollis, Sidney Ollis, Tequila Greene, Alisha Hicks and husband, Matthan, Brianna Greene, Cameron Greene, Caleb Greene, Cayman Greene, Kyson Greene and three special foster grandchildren who he adored: Jordan, Jason and Corinne. Several other extended family members and his church family also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Darrin Waldroup officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful and loving care given to Johnny and requests memorial donations be made to them at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Yancey Funeral Service is serving the Greene family.
