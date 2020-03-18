John W. Orr, age 87, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., met his Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. John was born in Roan Mountain to the late Robert Wiley Orr and Cordelia Radford Orr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant Son; one Brother; and several Sisters.
John served our country from 1953 to 1961 in the United States Army. He returned from Korea to pursue his Associate degree at Lees McRae College, then earned his Bachelor’s degree at Milligan College and his Master’s degree at Appalachian State University. He was an educator, administrator and coach at Cloudland High School for 30-plus years. His passion was his faith, his family, his friends and Highlander Football.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted Wife of fifty-eight years: Phyllis Hendrix Orr, of the home; and their Children: Michael (JoAnna) Orr, Rob (Robin) Orr and Crystal (Tim) Winters; their Grandchildren: (twins) Seth Orr and Beth Morgan (“CD"), Tiffany Shell (Mark), Jason Winters (Emily) and Sara Jo Orr; their Great grandchildren: Makinna and Mason Shell and Mila Winters; and a Sister: Jessie Orr Street. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic the family would like to invite friends and family to visit the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church anytime between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 20.
A service to celebrate the life of John W. Orr will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Lower Shell Creek Christian Church, with Mr. Gerald Holly and Mr. Scott Morgan, ministers, officiating. Those who prefer may live stream the services on the Facebook pages of The Voice of the Highlander or Lower Shell Christian Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be assistant coaches and players of Cloudland High School past and present.
The graveside services will be private.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home and also to his neighbors and church family for the love and care shown to John during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church Building Fund, 8726 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. John and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain.
