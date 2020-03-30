John W. Calhoun, age 84, of Crossnore, NC passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
He was born on March 12, 1936, in Avery County, NC, a son of the late Jess Calhoun and the late Bessie Garland Calhoun.
John was a lifetime member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church and served as a Volunteer Fireman for the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department. He was a gentle man who always had a smile for those he met.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Margie Johnson Calhoun; a Son: John Calhoun; Sister: Florence Dover; Brothers: Tom, Jess Richard, and Toney Calhoun.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Susie Smith of Crossnore, NC; Daughter: Donna (Juan) Suazo, of Virginia; Son: Jim (Donna) Calhoun of Oneonta, NY, Sister: Marie Autrey of Burnsville, NC; Brother: Zack "Sonny" Calhoun of Hickory, NC; six Grandchildren; six Great grandchildren; and host of Nieces and Nephews.
John will be interred next to his wife, Margie, in the John Johnson Cemetery in Crossnore. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date from the Crossnore First Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and loving staffs of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge and Compassionate Hearts. A very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Life Care Center of Banner Elk for the outpouring of love and support toward John and his family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Crossnore or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Calhoun family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
