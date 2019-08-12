John T. Rouse, age, 79 of Elizabethton passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
He was the son of the late James L. and Geneva Webb Rouse. John was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving for six years. Before joining the Air Force, John played right guard and was co-captain of Hampton High School football team in 1958. He enjoyed mowing his yard and loved spending time with his family. John was a member of Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Those left to cherish the memory of John T. Rouse include his Wife: Janet Potter Rouse of the home; two Daughters: Sheila Rouse (Calvin Hall) of Austin, Texas, and Suzanne Rouse Barr (Steve); three Grandchildren: Amber Orndorff (Mark), Cameron Hopkins, Vanessa Price (Dustin); three Great grandchildren: Lorelei Price, Keaton Orndorff, Genevieve Price; Siblings: Phyllis Emert (Jerry), Jim Rouse and friend, Shirley, Bob Rouse (Pansy), Wayne Rouse (Dicie), Luther Rouse (Thelma), all of Elizabethton.
A service to honor the life of Mr. Rouse will be conducted at 7 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Roan Street FWB Church in Elizabethton, with Pastors Ray Stockton and Tim Gouge officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday from 6 tl 7 p.m. at the church. Music will be under the direction of Bobby Woods Jr. and church choir.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at John Rouse Cemetery in Elizabethton, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Cameron Hopkins, Mark Orndorff, Dustin Price, Dan Rouse, James Rouse, Brandon Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Barr, Calvin Hall, Randy Dunlap, Lustus Woods, Don Shaffer, and the Men of Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. Military Honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. John and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
