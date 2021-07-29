John Michael Parrish, 46, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 19, 1975 in Charleston, South Carolina to Janice an John Parrish Jr. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Donald L. Johnston and paternal grandparents, Edna and John M. Parrish.
John served his country in the Navy and went on to become a truck driver after he was honorably discharged. He enjoyed boating and adventures with his family. John always made sure everyone was taken care of and did everything he could to help those he loved.
John is survived by his loving spouse, Sherry of the home; son, Daniel Parrish of the home; brother, Bob (Terri) Parrish of Hudson; nieces, Tiffani (Josh) Barlow of Asheville, Kristen Parrish of Hudson, Megan Ruppard of Newland; nephews, Ryan Parrish of Hudson, Austin Daniels of Newland, Jacob Daniels of Banner Elk, Travis Collins of Matthews, and Dustin Ruppard of Elk Park; and mother-in-law, Omie Ruppard.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Mack Jarvis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Military honors will be provided by the VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 in Newland, NC.
Burial will follow at Matney Liberty Cemetery in Matney.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded War Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or the Avery County Humane Center 279 New Vale Road, Newland, North Carolina 28657.
The care of John and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.