John Joseph Barrett, 61, of Newland, passed away on September 28, 2021.
He was born on October 22, 1959 in Manhattan, New York to Carolyn Tolda and the late John Joseph Barrett Sr. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jim Hyde.
John was a proud father. He loved to watch his kids and grandkids play sports. John was an avid pickleball player and organized many tournaments for local charities. He also loved to watch and play many sports. He volunteered with numerous summer basketball camps. John was a supporter of local live music concerts in his community and surrounding areas. He enjoyed sharing information, pictures, and videos with his local community.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Robin of the home; son, Andrew (Nivia) Barrett of Jacksonville, NC; daughters, Jen (Kraig) Haas of Land o lakes, FL, Madison and Taylor Barrett of the home; grandchildren, Kolton and Kalie Haas of Land o lakes, FL, and Alana Barrett of Jacksonville, NC; brothers, Kevin Barrett of Long Island, NY, and Chris Barrett (Scott Wood) of Vashon, WA; sisters, Diana Barrett of Waco TX, Jamie (Justin Owens) Hyde of Bethlehem, PA, and Noreen Packman of Fredricksburg, VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at The Rock Gym, 185 Shady Street, Newland, NC 28657
In lieu of flowers memorial, donations may be made to Avery Park and Recreation for John Barrett Hillside Park. Contact for any questions (828) 733-8266
