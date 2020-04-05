John Cheshire Rimmer, 75, of Mountain Glen Dr., Newland, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved Wife and best friend: Kathy Rimmer; Daughters: Shannon Rimmer, Katie Tarpley (Travis), Rebekah McCoury (Chad); and Grandchildren: Grace, Jack, Ava and Ella.
In 1974, John became an elected member Class A of the PGA and became a Life Member in 2010. He was the teaching golf pro at Mountain Glen Golf Course for many years. John could usually be found working out at the YMCA or eating at his favorite spot, Cannon's hospital cafeteria. John was a master craftsman and landscaper who loved working on his home inside and out.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Avery-Williams YMCA of Linville, NC at www.ymcaavery.org as an honor gift to John.
