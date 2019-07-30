Joel Williams, age 60, of Jonas Ridge, NC passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Jonas Ridge Assisted Living.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1958, in Burke County, NC, a son of the late Joe Williams and the late Martha McGalliard Williams.
He worked for many years as a Nurses Aide at the Western Carolina Center in Morganton.
Joel’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful and loving care they gave to Joel.
Private interment services will follow at a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Williams family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Joel and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
