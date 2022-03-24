Joe Ray Buchanan, 79, passed away on Monday, March 21st, 2022 at his home.
Joe was born September 11, 1942 in Avery County to the late Raymond Buchanan and the late Georgia Morgan Buchanan.
Joe graduated from Cranberry High School in 1960 and attended Appalachian State University. He was a member of Minneapolis Christian Church and was saved and baptized on the 30th day of May 1954. Joe kept his Baptismal Certificate for over 67 years.
Joe was a beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Joe began his career in law enforcement in 1975 working for Sheriff H.B. Daniels and continued his employment under Sheriff J.D. Braswell. He worked his way through the ranks and promoted to Chief Deputy. In 1979, Joe became the first Police Chief of Seven Devils, NC. Joe worked tirelessly as he built the department up with only himself and one other officer to the size the department is today.
Joe served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board at Mayland Community College, on the 911 Advisory Committee and also served on the NC Association of Chiefs of Police Board. Joe Ray was voted Avery County's Top Cop on November 22, 2006.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Patsy Palmer; a sister, Mary-Margaret Calloway and a niece, Georginia Davis.
Surviving is his wife of 29 years, Luanne Buchanan; sister, Georgia "Trappy" Cook and husband, Jerry, of Spruce Pine; sons, Joe N. Buchanan of Elk Park and Stephen Buchanan and wife, Betsy, of Clover, SC; granddaughters, Rachel Parsons and husband, Joey, of High Springs, FL, Stephanie Reiling and husband, Cody, of Honolulu, HI and Laura Brice and husband, Josh, of Morristown, TN; grandson, Nick Buchanan of Clover, SC; great-grandchildren, Abel and Aurora Brice of Morristown, TN and one expected in April; nieces, Alice Carroll and husband, Chuck, of Montezuma and Beth Travis and husband, Charlie, of Morganton; nephew, Nick Daniels and wife, Regina, of Newland; great-niece, Kristen Davis and husband, Chris, of Minneapolis and their children, Kyren and Kaaliya Davis. He is also survived by a very special niece, Kim Burleson and husband, Bobby, of Spruce Pine and their daughter, Abbie Burleson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24th at Minneapolis Christian Church with the Rev. John Hicks officiating. Burial followed in the Stameytown Cemetery.
The family received friends from noon until 1 p.m., prior to the services at the church. Pallbearers were Dallas Pate, Jason Brown, Bob Bauer, Matt Millsap, Ralph Coffey, Neil Reece, Bobby Powell and Reo Griffith. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Ellenburg and T.L. Singleton.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice Services. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frank Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 160, Plumtree, NC 28664.
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.