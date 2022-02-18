Joe Allen Hicks, 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.
Joe was born on October 9, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Phelix Theodore Hicks and the late Ethel Calhoun Hicks.
Joe graduated Cranberry High School in 1955 and then attended Gaston College, taking mechanics. He retired from Baxter Health Care after a long career. He was a Deacon and member of the Lewis Chapel and enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phelix Theodore Hicks; mother, Ethel Hicks; brother, Bill Hicks; and granddaughter, Amy Randolph.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 60 years, Ella Hinkle Hicks; two sons, John (Penny) Hicks of Elk Park, NC, Richard (Karen) Hicks of Cranberry, NC; daughter, Alicia (Wayne) Randolph of Fife, WA; sister, Barbara (Willard) Frazier of Newton, NC; brother, LG Hicks of Spruce Pine, NC; nine grandchildren, Jacob Hicks, Sarah Hicks, Stephanie Norwood, Codie Berry, Laura Randolph, Caleb Randolph, Cameron Randolph, Emily Randolph, Jacob Randolph; and 11 great grandchildren, Gus, Carleigh, Jake, Abel, Leah, Gracie, Mason, Baylee, Mckayla, Landon, Beau.
Services for Joe Allen Hicks will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 beginning at 12 p.m. from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Sheppard and the Rev. Gene Carver officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Minneapolis Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Watauga Medical Center, Foley Center and Amorem Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645
