Jody Vaughon Puckett, 42, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence.
Jody was born on April 14, 1979 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Richard Vaughon Puckett and Debra Townsend Puckett of Banner Elk.
Jody graduated from Avery High School in 1997 and received his Welding Certificate from Mayland Community College. He was the owner and operator of My Mountain Driveway in Banner Elk. He enjoyed sitting in his recliner, RC Cars, riding four wheelers and fishing. Jody was a member of the Cranberry Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Jody leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Shannon Thompson Puckett of the home; daughter, Madison Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; son, Brody Vaughon Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; sister, Misty (Jeff) Johnson of Pineola, NC; two nieces, Macie Johnson, Sydnie Johnson; grandmother, Margaret Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; special family friend, Big Al Odom of Elizabethton, TN.
Services for Jody Vaughon Puckett will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 beginning at 2 p.m. from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Shoupe officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at noon on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Townsend Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites provided by the Cranberry Lodge.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Avery County EMS who tried their hardest.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Puckett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net