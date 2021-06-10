Joanie passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on June 4, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida.
The daughter of the late Dr. Russell Leslie Dicks and the late Dorothy Smith Dicks, Joanie was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 21, 1946.
She was predeceased by her older brother, James Dale Dicks. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William {Bill} B. Connell of Sarasota; two stepchildren, Cayce Lyn Connell and Christopher Deason Connell, both of Raleigh, NC; her brother, William {Bill} Dicks (Donna) of Banner Elk, NC; niece, Jennifer Dicks Cantrell (Doug) of Lebanon, TN; and nephew, David Dicks (Tiffany) of Elizabethtown, KY. Joanie also is survived by a step-granddaughter, Arielle Connell; a step-grandson, Dominick Connell; a great niece, Maddie Cantrell; and a great nephew, Jaxon Cantrell.
Joanie graduated from Florida Southern College in 1968, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, which she loved, both as an enthusiastic and dedicated college member and alumnae. After working for her sorority for two years, she spent several years teaching middle school math in the Cocoa Beach area.
She then became involved in real estate sales in Orlando. Here she met her future father-in-law, Branson Connell. He told her she should let him introduce her to his son, Bill. Something clicked and they were married on October 22, 1983, happily living in Sarasota for more than 35 years.
Joanie will be remembered for her love of life, joy in family gatherings and travel adventures. She had a special tenderness for the pets in her life, especially those beloved dogs. Joanie LOVED all kinds of games and was a true competitor, celebrating each win with a big smile.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12th, at First Sarasota Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL.Her wishes were that her ashes be scattered at Grandfather Mountain in western North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Youth Group of First Sarasota Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236 or Alpha Delta Pi Foundation, 1386 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.
