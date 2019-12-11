JoAnne Calvert Hunnicutt, loving wife and mother, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her Sisters: Magdaline Cook and Peggy Black; Brothers: Ray Calvert, Paul Calvert, Frank Calvert and William Calvert; and Parents: Matilda Calvert and James (Moses) Calvert.
JoAnne is survived by her Husband of 62 years: Warren Horton Hunnicutt; Son: James Warren Hunnicutt; and Daughter: Lorrie Ann Hunnicutt of Asheville; and Sisters: Marie Norman (Tom) of Elk Park, NC, and Helen Rose of Marion, NC.
JoAnne was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and home. She loved to garden. She was known for her yards in the summer that were always overflowing with flowers and plants. She enjoyed the outdoors. She loved needlework until her eyes failed her. She was a Christian. She was always quick with a smile and a kind word. She will be missed.
