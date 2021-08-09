Joan E. Osborne, 59, of Avery County, N.C., passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Cannon Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Osborne of the home; two daughters, Amber Hughes and husband Bobby of Spruce Pine and Breauna Edwards and husband Andrew of Newland; one son, Zach Osborne of Avery County; grandchildren, Alyssa Hughes, Clint Steiner, Jr., Jayden Edwards and A.J. Edwards; her mother, Charlotte Griffin of Lenoir; one brother, Ronnie Griffin of Caldwell County; father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Reverend Carl and Alma Osborne and one niece, Stacey Osborne of Marietta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Griffin, Jr.; and one brother, Chris Griffin.
Joan loved to have her family all together more than anything.
Graveside services and burial were conducted on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Boone Fork Community Cemetery. The Rev. Carl Osborne officiated.