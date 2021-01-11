Jo Ann Wiseman, 80, of Crossnore, NC, passed away on January 1, 2021 at LifeCare in Banner Elk, NC with loved ones by her side.
She was preceded by her father, Ray Aldridge, and her mother, Joan Aldridge.
She and her husband, Jack Wiseman, shared nearly 59 treasured years together. She is survived by Jack; her children, Louis Wiseman, Lana Leaman, and Lance Wiseman; and her grandchildren, Jessica Boone, Ginny Leaman, Lindsay Wiseman, Maddy Leaman, Jacob Wiseman, and Matt Leaman, who were the light of her life.
Jo Ann was born October 15, 1940 in San Francisco, California. She lived a beautiful life and was able to experience many places from a young age. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and reading, but most especially spending time with those she loved. Her family and friends were always blessed by her many talents, and she kept the lives of those around her full: ears full of sweet conversation, hearts full with her warm encouragement, and bellies full with delicious meals prepared by her hands.
She had an incredibly generous spirit and loved God with her whole heart. Taking care of loved ones and those in need was always at the forefront of her mind. A great way to honor Jo Ann and celebrate her life would be by making a donation to Crossnore First Baptist Church, where she was a lifetime member.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
