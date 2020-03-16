On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Jimmy L. Hicks, age 82, a lifelong resident of Elk Park, N.C. passed from this earthly home to his eternal home in heaven due to complications of Parkinson Disease.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life and Wife of 58 years: Lena Clark Hicks. Together they built successful businesses and raised a wonderful family that includes a Daughter: Messie Harris and husband Mark; three Sons: Larry Hicks and wife Kim, Tim (Hoss) Hicks, Robert (Tooter) Hicks and wife Shannon; Beloved Grandchildren: Holly Barker and boyfriend, JoJo Yorke, Alex Barker and wife, Allison, Haley Manus and husband, Brandon, Trey Hicks and wife, Megan, Trevor Bollinger, Madison Hicks and boyfriend, Logan Street, Natalie Hicks, Josh Harris and wife, Cassie, Dane Harris and fiancé, Mary Potter, Kaylea Shelton; and Great-Granddaughter: Pailyn Hicks; two Sisters: Aleta Cornett (Jim) and Barbara Blackburn; special Family members: Doug and Donna Atchley, Mike and Kim Davis, Brian and Theresa King, Bruce and Sherry King, Dean and Tami Hagie, and many more who throughout his lifetime he called family.
Jim was the son of the late Ruby and Henry Hicks of Elk Park, NC. Preceding him in death are Brothers: Junior, Jack, and Jerry Hicks; Sister: Deloris Isaacs; Brothers in- Laws: Buck Isaacs and Bob Blackburn; Nephew: David Hicks, and Niece: Jenny Blackburn.
Jim dedicated his life to being a devoted and loving husband, Dad, Papaw, Uncle, Brother, and friend. Jim delighted in family time. Jim’s dinner table was always large enough for the entire family as they gathered for Lena’s Sunday lunch.
He was a member of the Cranberry High School Class of 1956 and a bus driver and member of the football team. Jim was proud to be a lifetime member of Elk Park Christian Church, where he served as a board member and deacon. Jim was a founding member of the Liar’s Table at The Country House. He served his community as a town alderman, board member of Carter County Bank and the Cranberrian Corporation. He sponsored Elk Park’s Little League baseball and football teams for many years. Jim loved opportunities to advance his community and help others.
Jim was a lifelong truck driver, businessmen and tree farmer. He drove millions of miles with fellow truckers at Underwood and Weld, Rufus Henley Trucking, Northeastern, and Carolina Western, traveling north to south and east to west. In the 1980s, blue Peterbilts began hauling east to west as H&H Express, Inc.
From 1972 until 1990, Jim and Lena also owned and operated a grocery store in Elk Park, selling groceries, gas, feed, coal, fence post and just about anything that was needed. After selling the store business, they purchased Blue Ridge Orchard, growing trees and nursery stock. Jim enjoyed his later years working on the farm, daily visits to Brinkley Hardware, the Elk Park Post Office, Country House, and hanging out with the boys at H&H.
Jim loved God and lived his life at the foot of the cross as a living example. Jim leaves his family uncountable life lessons, memories, unlimited and unconditional love. His family will always remember his words to them: “pray for each other, and take care of each other,” and “time changes all things.” He would always tell his grandchildren to “keep your eyes on the road and your mind on your business” as he taught them to drive anything with a motor. When you ask Jim how he was doing, he would say “not good, but super good.” He told his children many times “In this life we will have to do a lot of things, but one thing we do not have to do is complain.” His advice to everyone was “always to pray about it first before making a decision.” As he would say to us today, “Carry on!”
Funeral services for Jimmy will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at the Elk Park Christian Church. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the church. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Blue Ridge Orchard Cemetery, on Floyd Hayes Lane in Elk Park.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hicks family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jimmy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
