Jimmy “Jim” Clark Marlow, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Concord, N.C., surrounded by his family on May 27, 2021.
Jim was born on February 9, 1934 in Concord, North Carolina, the son of the late Wallace Bryant Marlow and Kathleen Lippard Marlow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Marlow Wade; brothers-in-law, Richard Wade and Lee Boyd; and son-in-law, Harold Wilkinson, Jr.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea. After an honorable discharge, he started his career in textiles in Concord before moving to Banner Elk, NC and becoming a general contractor. His career took him from the mountains to the coast of North Carolina where he built many beautiful homes on Oak Island before returning to Concord. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, winemaking, beekeeping and especially spending time with his family. He was faithful member of St. James Lutheran in Concord and a former member of the Poplar Tent Volunteer Fire Department.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois Harwood Marlow, of the home; children, Jimmy Clark Marlow, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Charlotte, NC, Lisa Marlow Wilkinson of Lynchburg, VA, LuAnn Marlow Brooks and husband Mark of Stanfield, NC , Tamara Marlow Frost and husband Ed of Lenoir, NC, and John Christopher Marlow and wife Robin of Concord, NC; grandchildren, James Glenn Barr, Edwin Clark Frost, Laura Elizabeth Barr, Tara Nicole Frost, and Miles Cavin Marlow; and great-grandchildren, Edwin James Frost and Eli Russell Frost; as well as his sister, Gay Marlow Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.
The family expresses thanks to the Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, especially Sylvia and Maria, and Senior Helpers, Karen Minott , Miss Judy, Miss Kat and all the others, and Kia Livingston and Nora from the VA Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.hpccr.org) or St. James Lutheran Church, 104 Union St S, Concord, NC 28025.
