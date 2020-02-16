Jeston "JD" Daniel Deyton, also known as "Moon Pie", age 72, of Red Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of the late Nathan and Belva Hughes Deyton. He was preceded in death by a Brother: Larry Deyton, of Relief.
JD enjoyed journaling, reading his Bible, and loved his children, grandchildren, family, and friends dearly. He will be remembered as an animal lover, a mountain man, a farmer, and a trader with a huge heart. He will be missed by his family, friends, and his dog, Mozey.
Surviving is his Daughter: Janice Deyton of Piney Flats; Son: John Deyton and Beth, of Bakersville; Sister, Mary Margaret Miller and husband, Marvin, of Bristol, Tenn.; Brothers: David Deyton of Burnsville, Rodney Deyton and wife, Debbie, of Greenville, Tenn.; Grandchildren: Whitney Deyton and Journee Deyton; Aunt: Edna Hughes of Jonesborough, Tenn.; Uncle: Roy Deyton of Frederick, Md.; First cousin: Robert Hughes of Bakersville; Second cousin: Rick McMurtry of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Rodney Deyton and Rev. David Garland will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Ridge View Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Red Hill.
Yancey Funeral Service is serving the Deyton family.
