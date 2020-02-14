Jesse R. Hartley 87 from the Globe NC, passed away Wednesday, Feb 12. 2020, in Shelby NC surrounded by his Wife of 68 years: Betty Hartley (Shuler) and children: Patricia Clifford (Mark), Brenda Hartley (Janette), and Jesse Hartley (Michele).
He is survived by his Grandchildren: Heather Gates (William), Jennifer Sheneman (Trey), Kyle Hartley and Kody Hartley; his three Great grandchildren: Allison Gates and Bear and Hartley Grace Sheneman.
He was preceded in death by his Parents: Frank and Alma Hartley, from Linville NC; Sisters: Juanita Penley and Catherine (Kitty) McCarley; and Brother: Jim Hartley. A service will be held at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Receiving of family and friends will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with a small service following at 1:30 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC.
