Jesse Lee Crowder, 48, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Jesse was born on October 25, 1973 in Crossnore, NC son of Danny & Norma Crowder.
He graduated from Avery High School and worked for Avery County Solid Waste. He loved Alabama Football and UNC Tar heels. He also loved his dogs, especially Daisy! He was a true Republican to the very end.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Christy Crowder of the home; his sons, Justin Crowder of Dysartsville, Andy (Amanda) Hughes of Jonas Ridge, Tristan (Abi) Williams of Newland; daughter, Ashley (Ben) Barber of Newland; his parents, Danny & Norma Crowder of Pineola; mother & father-in-law, Diane (Richard) Hughes of Spruce Pine; his sister, Melissa (Donald) Roberts of Old Fort; his brother, Skyelar Crowder of Pineola; nephews, Adam (Melissa) Warren of Pineola, Kyle (Destiny) Warren of Jonas Ridge; his niece, Makayla (Cody) McKinney of Pineola. Uncle Tony (Lisa) Crowder of Ingalls, Aunt Pam (Andy) Stephens of Hickory, Aunt Naomi (Donald) Gragg of Jonas Ridge, Ronald Jr (Diane) Clark of Jonas Ridge; great nephew, Isaiah McKinney of Pineola and a whole host of cousins who were much more like brothers and sisters than cousins.
Jesse is preceded in death by his uncles Tim & Donnie Clark, Aunt Deborah Snyder, his grandparents, Ronald & Betty Clark and Evelyn Carpenter, and his great nephew, Marcus McKinney.
Services for Jesse will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 30th at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newland, NC with receiving of friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Joe Ingham, followed immediately by grave side service at White's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Ingalls, NC.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Watauga Medical Center and to the many friends and community members who have been remembering Jesse and his family in their prayers the past few weeks.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Crowder family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net