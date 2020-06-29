Jerry Wayne Markland Sr., age 72, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
He was born on June 10, 1948, in Raleigh County, W. Va., a son of the late Larry Belv Markland and the late Molly Glenna Bryant Markland.
Jerry was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church and served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years for BellSouth as a Supervisor. He enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. He loved to spend time with his family, from shopping with his wife, going out to eat and to see a movie, or just sitting on the couch and watching TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Sister: Charlotte Kurucz; three Brothers: Leonard Markland, Larry Markland, and Bill Markland.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 49 years: Phyllis Puckett Markland of Elk Park, NC; Children: Jerry (Ella) Markland, Jr. of Elk Park, NC, Samuel (Michelle) Markland of Jacksonville, Fla., Jason Markland of Elk Park, NC; (and Robbie, Jamie, and Becky); Sister: June Wolfe of Sun City, Fla.; Sister: Betty (Jerry) Sams of Canton, NC, Sister: Patty Lynch of Cleveland, Tenn.; Sister: Pattie Davis of Banner Elk, NC; Brother: Blaine (Mavis) Markland of Maryville, Ill.; Grandsons: Oak Markland, Finley Markland, Jerry W. “Tripp” Markland, III; Granddaughters: Isla Markland, Lilly Markland; a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.
Services for Jerry Wayne Markland Sr. will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Elk Park Christian Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Elk Park Christian Church. Graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Heaton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elk Park Christian Church.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Markland family by clicking to www.rsfh.net. The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
