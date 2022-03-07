Jerry T. Ferrell, Sr., 77, of Silvers Hollow Road in Spruce Pine, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.
Born on January 12, 1945 in Williamson, W Va., he was the son of the late Henry and Eva Pauline Boyd Ferrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Larry and Randy Ferrell.
Jerry was a member of the Bear Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and had worked in Law Enforcement for 40 years prior to his retirement. He loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved the kids of Little Lambs Daycare and he thought of them as his extended grandchildren and they called him, ‘Papaw’.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-three years, Charlene Tippins Ferrell of the home; his daughter, Carey Riddle and husband, Brock of Spruce Pine; his sons, Jerry Ferrell, Jr. and wife, Misty of Apex, NC and Jason Ferrell and wife, Haley of Crossnore; his grandson, Jerry T. Ferrell, III; Jordan Riddle; Owen Riddle; Henry Ferrell, and Nolan Ferrell; his brother, Ronnie Ferrell and wife, Linda of Williamson, W. Va.; and the kids from Little Lambs Daycare; Kaden, Kynlee, Sophie, Troy, Selah, Holden, Aubree, Zayn, Vida, Maylee, Ava, Cylas, Sadie, and Ella.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends took place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March, 6, 2022, at the Bear Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Bear Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Bruce Cannon officiating. Interment occurred in the Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a ‘Thank You’ to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care of Jerry during his illness.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.hospiceblueridge.com
Words of comfort may be emailed to the family by going to our website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Jerry Ferrell’s name, and then you may sign his guestbook.
