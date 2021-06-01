Jerry Leonard Potter, 75, of Elk Park, N.C., joined God's Army on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at his home.
He was the youngest son of the late John H. and Stella Turbyfill Potter. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: William Potter and Plez Potter; sisters: Lillie Belle Clawson, Lucille Holtsclaw and Cassie Bruton and special sister-in-law, Tiny Church.
Jerry enjoyed farming and was a fowl enthusiast. He loved his family and their adopted kids. He gathered them like the Pied Piper. Jerry was a U.S. Army Veteran who loved his country. He fought a good fight and is at peace with God now.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Potter of Elk Park; sons, Jon (April) Potter of Newland, Jerry Jr. "Tater" Potter of Elk Park; granddaughter, Candice Potter of Hampton, TN; grandson, Jon Jon Potter of Roan Mountain, TN; foster grandson, Bryson Calhoun, and great-grandson and apple of his eye, Mason Gleiser; sisters, Choy Davis of Elk Park, Ruth Hanson of Roan Mountain, TN, and Hazel Carpenter of Hickory.
A private burial will be held but no services per his request. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.