Jerry (Hoot) Trivett, age 80, of Newland, NC passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 15, 1939, in Newland, NC, a son of the late Charles Edgar Trivett and the late Vergie Daniels Trivett.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Wife: Becky Trivett; Three Sisters: Margie Carpenter, Florence Pitman, Helen Collis; and one Brother: Dennis Trivett.
Jerry loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed taking care of his Christmas tree farm. He loved every minute that he got to spend with his family, especially his great grandchildren. He also liked to watch Western movies.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Tameula Trivett of Mountain City, Tenn.; Son, Jerry (Greta) Trivett of Newland, NC; Brother, Joe (Priscilla) Trivett of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Brother: Ronnie (Caron) Trivett of Montezuma, NC, Brother, Cotton Trivett of Shelby, NC, Brother: Jack (Debbie) Trivett of Newland, NC; Grandson: Benjamin (Kimberly) Trivett of Newland, NC; Granddaughter: Kathryn Trivett of Charlotte, NC, Granddaughter, Kella (Crockett) Trivett of Newland, NC; Great Grandchildren: Robert, Evan, Harvest, Honor, Nace, Carli, and Cropper, and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Jerry (Hoot) Trivett will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Trivett officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. up until the service hour at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Daniels Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff and nurses of the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trivett family by clicking to www.rsfh.net. The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
