Jerry Charles Carpenter, age 69, of Newland, NC, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1950, in Banner Elk, NC, a son of the late Jackson Albert Carpenter and the late Wanda Woods Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his Parents.
Jerry was a school bus mechanic for the Avery Co. Bus Garage for many years. He enjoyed fixing cars and watching races but his favorite thing to do was drag racing. He was a great Husband, Father and Grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and loved them all.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 47 years: Amy Clark Carpenter of Newland, NC; Daughter: Heather (Toby) Ragan of Pineola, NC; Daughter: Hilary (Jason Shaw) Carpenter of Cary, NC; Grandchildren: Trevor Benfield, Roma Benfield, Erin Benfield, Harper Shaw, Rowan Shaw; Sister: Janice Vance; Sister: Joyce (David) Gortney; and his nieces and nephews.
Services for Jerry Charles Carpenter will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. up until the service hour at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Daniels Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a Special Thank You to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care they provided to Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
