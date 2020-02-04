Jerome Gordon Denny, age 61, of Newland, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, with his family by his side at his residence. He was born on Dec. 27, 1958, in Avery County to the late John Denny Sr. and Pearl England Denny. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one Brother: John Denny Jr.
Jerome was a member of Pineola Baptist Church. He was a loving and caring father to his boys. He loved to create model cars in his spare time and was an incredible drummer. He will be missed dearly by his family.
Those he left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 30 years, Stephanie Denny; two Sons: Tyler Jerome Denny and Sam Bruce Denny both of Newland; one Sister: Carol Denny and husband Lee of Wash.; one Brother: Scott Denny and wife Kimberly of Statesville; one Nephew: Jack Edwin Denny of Statesville; one Niece: Hailey Taylor and his mother-in-law Sandra Taylor.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Baker for all his years of working with Jerome. They would also like to say thank you to the nurses at Cannon Memorial and the staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Denny family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jerome and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
