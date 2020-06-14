Jeffrey Dennis Street, Sr. age 65 of Tampa, Fla., passed away May 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.
He is survived by two Daughters: Erin Irene Street and Madelyne Street of Boone, NC; three Sons: Jeffrey Dennis Street, Jr., of Boone; Peter Russell Street of Slide Staff, Ariz., and Jeremiah Davis Street and wife, Cheyenne Starr Street, of Tampa, Fla.; two Sisters: Deborah Olmstead of Hamden, Ct., and Cindy Street of Naugatuck, Ct.; and one Brother: Dan Adams of Trumbull, Ct.; three Granddaughters: Leigh Michelle Street, Jaylinn Rae Johnson and Maizleigh Laken Natali; and four Grandsons: Alexander Li Street, Hunter Levi Street, Mykel Levi Street and Mason Marshall Winebarger.
He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother: Harry Sylvester Street and Lois Elaine Adams.
Graveside services and burial for Jeffrey Dennis Street, Sr. will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Banner Elk Christian Cemetery. Rev. Alan Yawn will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the Street family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.