Jeanie Holman, 61, of Linville, NC, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Jeanie worked for many years at BJ’s Resort Wear in Banner Elk where she was beloved by clients and co-workers alike. Jeanie dedicated her life to the service and care of others including her longtime companion, Tom Bledsoe, who preceded her in death.
A special thank you to Daisy Thompson, Jason Jordan, Pat Hicks, BJ Roy, and most especially, Marion Peel Calhoun, who, with loving grace and compassion, cared for her every need through her tough fought battle with cancer.
A quote she repeated often sums up her attitude best: “Life is not what its 'supposed to be.' It is what it is. The way you cope with it is what makes the difference.”
In keeping with her wishes, there are no services planned. She will be cremated and her ashes scattered at one of her favorite destinations in Florida.
