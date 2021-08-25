Jean Phillips, 90, of Stonington Lane, Charlotte, N.C., passed away January 16, 2021 after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
She is survived by her son, David Phillips Huskins, and his wife, Betty, of Linville Falls, N.C.; grandson, Jonathan Spear Huskins, of Jefferson, N.C.; great granddaughter, Maddie; great grandson, Hunter; seven nieces and seven nephews, who referred to her affectionately as “Aunté.”
She was pre-deceased by her father and mother, Dr. Edward (Ed) Spear Phillips, Sr., D.V.M., and Florence Mae Silvers Phillips, of the Ingalls Community in Avery County, N.C., where she was raised; four brothers, Ed, Jr., Tom, John Sam and Bill; two sisters, Mary Ella Buchanan and Mildred McKinney; a niece and a nephew.
Locating to Charlotte in 1958 from Columbia, S.C., she was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Co., transferring with the company and retiring after 32 years of service. She was active in the Charlotte area American Businesswomen’s Association(ABWA) where she provided leadership with the Queen Charlotte Chapter and as a founding/charter member of the Hornet’s Nest Chapter. She also served a term as a multi-state ABWA National District Vice President.
A member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, she was Treasurer of Women’s Circle #6 and assisted with the children’s ministry. Prior to joining Westminster, she was a member of Thomasboro and Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Churches, where she held various leadership roles over a span of 52 years.
Her most noted life accomplishment was raising her only child from birth into adulthood as a single parent.
A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Chapel, 101 Colville Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28207
In lieu of flowers, a modest offering may be made to the church in her name c/o Children’s Ministry.