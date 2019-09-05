Jean Lathrop Weatherman, age 89, of Conrad Lane in Spruce Pine, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
Born on April 22, 1930, in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Russell Louis Lathrop and Norma McLean Dillingham. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Weatherman who passed away in 2007. She was also preceded in death by a Son: Billy Weatherman; a Step grandson: Brian Singleton; a Sister: Joy Alverta Kinsey; and a Brother: William Russell Lathrop.
Jean was a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church and had served as a Sunday School teacher. Before her declining health, she was active in her church and community. She was active with the Green Valley Community Club and the P.T.A. She was retired as an executive secretary from the Feldspar Corporation and Weatherman’s Nursery.
Jean enjoyed singing and traveling with her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, her flowers and playing cards. She was also known as an expert at identifying various flowers and plants.
Left to cherish her memories are her Daughters: Nina Weatherman Taylor of Boone and Cookie Singleton and husband, Danny of Spruce Pine; her Grandchildren: Jamie Denetia Hall and husband, Andy, and Tim and Shawn Hartley; Step granddaughter: Miranda Delon and husband, Robin; Great grandchildren: Matthias and Theron; Step great grandchildren: Mason, Danielle and husband, Brandon, Dior, and Dolce; Step great great grandson: Axton; David Fraser whom Jean thought of as a son; Brother-in-law: Carl Weatherman; and Sisters-in-law: Crandle McClellan and Elva Weatherman.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the memorial service for Jean Weatherman at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jock Ollis officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice or to consider either Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Crossnore School, Pine Grove United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund or Pine Grove United Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Jean Weatherman’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Mrs. Weatherman’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
