Janice Elaine Townsend Lecka, age 87, passed away Feb. 25, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Ernest Lawrence Townsend and Lucy Smith Townsend, Nov. 26, 1932, in Banner Elk, NC.
She graduated from Cranberry High School and Lees McRae College. She married the late Lewis Vance Lecka, Sr. in June 1952. She is survived by her Children: Van Lecka (Liz), David Lecka (Jacki), Mark Lecka (Lora), Chris Lecka (Jenny), and Dawn Lecka Avery (Waightstill); and Grandchildren: Streeter (Kellie) Lecka, Tyler Lecka, Riley (Kelly) Lecka, Morgan Lecka, Jordan Lecka, Logan Lecka, Lucas Lecka, Hattie Lecka, Ellie Lecka Tenge (Jonah), Lauren Avery, Graham Avery, Sawyer Avery; and Great-grandchildren: Harris Lecka, Eva Tenge. Janice also leaves behind a Sister: Ernestine Glover; and Brother: Gary Townsend. Janice was predeceased by her husband in June 2018; and also a Sister: Gail Townsend; and Brother: Jerry Townsend.
Janice loved her family and was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved watching all of them play sports and all their activities.
She always kept her family fed, and kept the Lecka Food Market in operation.
Janice was crowned Miss Banner Elk in the early 1950s. One of her greatest joys was being the founding member of the Crystal River Mommas.
She also loved her church family at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she played the organ for 45 years. She hosted her Ladies Bible Study in her home for 40 years. Janice loved the Lord and always prayed that her family and friends would come to know Jesus.
Family and friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk, with the funeral service immediately following. A Private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lecka family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Janice and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
