Janet "Granny" Penley, age 86, of Pineola, NC passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence in Pineola.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1934, in Herkimer County, N.Y., a daughter of the late Roger Crandall and the late Helen Goodall Crandall.
Granny enjoyed playing cards all night, watching old westerns, crocheting, and she made each of her family their own Christmas stockings. She loved her family and treasured the time she spent with each and everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Sister: Barbara Crandall; Great Grandson: Lucas Jeffrey Nixon.
Janet leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Susan Singleton of Pineola, NC, Son: James (Terri) Elston of Blackfoot, ID; Sister: Mildred Dunn of Westminster, Md.; Nine grandchildren; Nine great grandchildren.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be held at a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Penley family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Janet and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
