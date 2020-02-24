Jane Greene Daniels peacefully exchanged her earthly house key for the one to the pearly gates to walk the streets of gold with her parents, Floyd and Wilma Coffey Greene, and brother, Jim, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jane blessed us with her compassionate spirit and selfless devotion to her family for 68 years.
Known by all for her strength, authenticity, hard-working intelligence and quick wit, Jane was a Mom who balanced her work and home life beautifully, and was a lifetime active member of Linville Evangelical Methodist Church. She loved to cook, knit, cross stitch, and tend to her plants. But of all the hobbies aside, her favorite heart’s desire was to support and cheer for her grandchildren. In her younger years, Jane was known for her gift to play basketball, which earned her All-Western NC honors, and she went on to play basketball for Appalachian State University. Her greatest legacy, however, will be the love she bestowed on her children and grandchildren.
Those she left to cherish her memory are two Sons: Bill Daniels and wife Valerie of Banner Elk, and Bruce Daniels and wife Linda of Linville; one Daughter: Barbie Samsel and husband Kristopher of Maricopa, Ariz.; eight Grandchildren: Austin and Jacob Daniels, Abi, Buddy, and Maddie Samsel, and Lindsay, Jessica, and Jacob Wiseman; two Nephews: Phillip and Joey Greene; and two Nieces: Natalie Earnhardt and Janna Elliott.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church, with Dr. Ken Harper and Pastor Phillip Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the church. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Tanglewood Cemetery.
After the service, the family requests you join them at the Greene residence for food and fellowship.
Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Jacob Wiseman, Kristopher Samsel, Joey Greene, Ray Elliott, John Hicks and William Costner.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the Jim Greene Scholarship Fund, c/o Avery County School Foundation, 775 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Daniels family and viewed at www.rsfh.net. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland is serving the Daniels family.
