James Wise, age 92, of Old Hanging Rock in Newland, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Avery County, he was the son of the late Arnold and Grace King Wise. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his Wife: Belva Denny Wise, who passed away in 2008.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church. He was known as an outdoors person that enjoyed being in nature, hunting and fishing. He was a true family man and also enjoyed socializing with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memories are his Son: James Wise and wife, Sandra of Newland; his Grandchildren: Jason Wise and wife, Amber of Groveland, Fla., and Laura Wise of Orlando, Fla.; and his Great grandchildren: Tyler, Dylan, Devon, and Olivia.
The funeral service for James Wise was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, with the Rev. John Howard officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends was from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the church. Interment took place in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting James Wise’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Wise family.
