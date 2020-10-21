James Wesley Carpenter, 38, of Newland, N.C., passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born on August 15, 1982 in Avery County, he was the son of Frances Keaton Carpenter and the late Wayne Carpenter. Also preceding him in death was his paternal grandparents, Lemuel and Vinnie Carpenter; and maternal grandparents, Donald And Elizabeth Keaton.
Jamie loved his family, especially his daughter, Jadie Carpenter. He loved Christmas trees and was most happy operating a tree bailer. He loved to hunt and fish and always made time to share those moments with his nephews, niece and little girl. Jamie loved to garden with his mom and loved to share and exchange recipes with friends and neighbors. His bubbly personality and unique laugh made everyone’s day. He was a very likeable soul and never met a stranger. Jamie was deeply loved by all of his family and will be missed each and every day.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Frances Carpenter of Plumtree; his daughter, Jadie Carpenter of Pineola; his brothers, Trace Carpenter and wife Linda and Donnie Carpenter and wife Sarah all of Plumtree; nephews, Shane Carpenter and wife Samantha, David Carpenter and a niece, Sophia Carpenter all of Plumtree. A favorite cousin, Pam Whisenant, and a host of cousins and friends.
A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Burleson’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Burleson’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev’s Arthur Buchanan, Scott Hicks and Paul Buchanan officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com, selecting James Carpenter's name and then you may sign his guestbook.