James Keith Pyatte, age 70, of Newland passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Avery County on November 15, 1949 to the late Emma Lou Burleson and James Z. Pyatte. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his Wife: Earline Franklin Pyatte.
He is survived by his Aunt: Ruth Buchanan; and Cousin: Anita McClellan.
Graveside services will be private.
