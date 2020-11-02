James (Jimmy) Greene, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away peacefully Oct. 3 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 28, 1961 in Canton, Ohio to Patricia Jones and David Greene. After leaving Ohio, he lived several years in Florida. He later moved to Avery County, NC, where he married the love of his life, Kristie Hoilman.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Greene; paternal grandparents, Earl and Mona Green; special aunt, Earline Pitman of Newland, N.C.; maternal grandparents, James and Audra Jones of Canton Ohio; and stepfather, Carl Shively of Nashville, Tenn.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Patricia Shively of Nashville, Tn; wife, Kristie and son, Jason of the home; daughter, Jasmine Guinta of Massachusetts; brothers, David (Natalie) Greene of Ohio, Kevin (Chery) Greene and Robbie Greene of North Carolina, Bill (Anne) Crousser, Will (Jennie) Crousser of Tennessee; sisters, Tina (Kevin) Isbell of Georgia, and Lisa Greene of North Carolina; special friends, Thomas Baldauff and Jean Cicero of Florida along with a host of nieces, nephews. cousins and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Frank, NC.