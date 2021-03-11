James “Jim” Leroy Rogers, 90, of Newland, North Carolina, passed Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Jim was born April 2, 1930, to Sadie Elise Drye Rogers and James Leroy Rogers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He served in the United States Army, and received a Master's degree from Appalachian State University. A forty-year resident of Newland, Jim worked in North Carolina as a public school teacher, living in Caldwell and Lenoir Counties. He was happiest when he was gardening, building something and skiing.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Betty McDanial.
He is survived by Emma Ferree Rogers, to whom he was married nineteen years; sons, Brian Rogers (Danni) and Bruce Rogers of Albemarle, North Carolina; sisters, Doris Walker (Johnny) of Newland, North Carolina, Barbara Acevez of Apex, North Carolina, and Jane Boyd of Alabama; grandson, Wayne Napier (Chasidy) of Albemarle, North Carolina; three step-sons; 11 nieces and nephews; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials made in Jim’s honor may be made to Caldwell Hospice (902 Kirkwood Street N.W., Lenoir, N.C. 28645).