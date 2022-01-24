James Eugene Sutphin, age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his residence.
Jim was born on September 26, 1943 in Nueces County, Texas, a son of the late Eugene Hubert Sutphin and the late Helen Sudderth Sutphin.
He was a United States Army Veteran, serving four years in Vietnam. He worked for Brad Regan as a Computer Programmer, as a guard for the NC Dept of Public Safety, as a sales associate for Carolina Tire and then he worked for Cannon Memorial Hospital in Patient Accounts. He had attended the First Baptist Church Newland for many years. He enjoyed volunteering for RAMS Rack and being with his friends at the Senior Center. Jim was a proud member of MENSA. He was quite the character who enjoyed making folks smile everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene Hubert Sutphin, Jr.; Mother, Helen Sudderth Sutphin; Brother, Tim Sutphin; Nephew, Jason Sutphin.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Meredith (Johnny) Hayes of Newland, NC; Two Granddaughters: Auri Hayes of Newland, NC, and Norah Hayes of Newland, NC; Brother: Joseph (Bobbi) Sutphin of Gray, TN; Nephew: David Sutphin of Gray, TN; Lifelong Friend and former Wife: Brucie Daniels.
Services for Jim Sutphin will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Montezuma Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Compassionate Hearts Homecare.
Jim's request was that no flowers be sent to his funeral and that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to RAMS Rack, PO Box 234, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Sutphin family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jim and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.