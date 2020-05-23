flying dove

James Dewayne Mckinney, age 78, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020, at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation.

A native of Avery County, he was the son of the late Charles Carl McKinney and Sylvia June Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his Brothers: Orlanda McKinney, Lester McKinney, Audie McKinney, Walter McKinney, and Ronnie McKinney; Sisters: Alma Buchanan and Paulette Hughes. He was a lifelong farmer who loved his family along with playing the french harp and listening to Elvis music.

Surviving is his Brother: Glen McKinney (Margaret) of Dahlonega, Ga.; and Sister: Claudette Mitchell (Earl) of Lenoir. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

No services are planned at this time.

To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.

