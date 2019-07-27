Jack W. Nelson, age 82, of Newland, NC passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 18, 1937, in Avery County, a son of Eula Nelson Love.
He had a heart of gold, he was a hard worker, good provider and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Jack worked as a truck driver for 52 years. He had earned many safe driving awards.
He was preceded in death by his Son: Timothy Nelson; Granddaughter: Mary Elizabeth Nelson; and Brother: Tom Love
Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife: Marie Henson Nelson of Newland, NC; Son: Keith (Tabatha) Nelson of Newland, NC; Son: Stephen (Lisa) Nelson of Jonas Ridge, NC; Daughter: Vicki (Bob) Taylor of Spruce Pine, NC; Step Son: Mickey Daniels of Newland, NC; Step Daughter: Donna (Matthew) McClellan of Linville Falls, NC; Brother: Jim Love of Crossnore, NC; Sister: Carolyn Greene; nine Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in the Johnson Cemetery on Spanish Oak.
The family would like to extend a special Thanks to the nurses and staff of Medi Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Nelson family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jack and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
