Jack Robert Hicks, 77, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A native of Avery County, he was born May 18, 1942, the middle of the late Henry and Ruby Hicks’ seven children.
If you loved Southern Gospel Music, shiny trucks, and stories of years on the road, then you loved being around Jack — a man with an 8th grade education who built a business to be proud of. The trucks that he loved so much all bear John 3:16.
Jack was born to drive. He took a 1940 Ford truck with a flathead engine and 95hp and drove it to Crank’s Creek, Ky. to pick up a load of coal. In 1977 he bought his first truck; 10 years later he started Jack Hicks, Inc., the company that has been his life’s work and passion. Jack was quick to share the credit for his success with his wife and employees.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by Brothers: Junior and Jerry Hicks; and Sister: Delores Issacs.
Left to cherish his memory are his Wife of 27 years: Angela Hicks; Daughters: Donna Spencer (Donald) and Melissa Hampton; Grandchildren: Jack McCloud (Sarah), Jacqueline Gilliam (Jesse), Aiden, Dawson, and Gavin Spencer, Luke, Mallory and Jed Childress, Sunni Dearmin, and Hayden Brewer, and Jake and Briana Pritchard; Brother: Jim Hicks (Lena), Sisters: Barbara Blackburn (Bob) and Aleta Cornett (Jim); Great-grandchildren: Brianna and Nathan McCloud and Chase, Logan, and Mason Gilliam; and many nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services for Jack Hicks will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Elk Park Christian Church. Rev. Matt Dibler and Rev. Tommy Carver will officiate. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Hicks Family Cemetery. Robert Burleson, Patrick Childress, Jed Childress, Luke Childress, Chris Bare, Tudor Hicks and Perry Daniels will serve as pallbearers.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hicks family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Jack and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.