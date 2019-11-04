Jack Odell Cantrell

Jack Cantrell, age 80, of Big Horse Creek, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Cleophas and Mattie Wright Cantrell. He was also preceded in death by his Wife: Lora Ledford Cantrell and Brothers: Cleophas Cantrell Jr. and Bruce Cantrell.
Jack owned and operated Avery Drywall Company for over 23 years. He loved his family and enjoyed rabbit hunting. What people will remember most was his sense of humor and his ability to make everyone laugh.
Surviving are his Sons: Tim Cantrell and Shane Cantrell (Danielle); Daughters: Jacki Singleton (Tim) and Lorie Harmon (Rex); Sister: Rita Taylor (Page); Grandchildren: Amber Sluder (Ethan), Dalton Harmon, Lukas Harmon, Olivia Harmon, Brandon Cantrell and Mattie Cantrell; Great-granddaughter: Indy Mae Sluder; and special friend and Cousin: Tommy Cantrell. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral Service were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Joshua Calvert and Pastor Keith Russell officiated. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers were: Rex Harmon, Dalton Harmon, Lukas Harmon, Shane Cantrell, Tim Cantrell, Brandon Cantrell and Ethan Sluder. Graveside Service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Ledford Cemetery.
The family would like to sincerely thank Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge and all who have supported them during this time. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
