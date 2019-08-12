Jack Douglas Cadenhead, 98, of Lincolnton, NC, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospital in Spruce Pine while in the arm of his only daughter and caregiver, Cynthia Cadenhead Taylor of Pineola, NC.
Jack was born in Phoenix City, Ala., on March 22, 1921, to Zera Florence Newman and Luther Warren Brooks Cadenhead. He went to work in the Civilian Conservation Corps in order to send money home to his parents during the Great Depression. He joined the Army June 4, 1939, was assigned to 33rd Infantry Regiment Fort Clayton Canal Zone, Panama while in American Theater. He volunteered as a heavy weapons expert on British ships before the US officially entered WWII.
He always told his children to NEVER volunteer for anything, as he and his buddies did not get the furlough to go home as were promised. He was transferred from American Theater to Asiatic/Pacific Theater and sailed from San Francisco on the USS General George C. Squire on Oct. 29, 1943, to New Caledonia. He was there when the Americal Division of the Army was formed. He was a well-trained jungle fighter and heavy weapons expert. He trained many that came as untrained National Guardsmen.
Jack fought in several Army offensives on the Solomon Islands and then fought in the Battle of Hill 260 in Bouganville and was wounded there on March 22, 1944. He received commendation for heroism for evacuating the wounded under heavy enemy fire. During his career he was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star and Unit Silver Star. He was Honorably Discharged on Nov. 15, 1944. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW and The American Legion. From 1945 until retirement, he was a technician and supervisor in the textile industry. He retired from JP Stevens in Boger City, NC.
Gone before him to welcome him into heaven are his Parents: Zera Florence Newman and Luther Warren Brooks Cadenhead; Brothers: Charles Luther Cadenhead, Jimmie Franklin Cadenhead, Robert Warren Cadenhead, Max Lee Cadenhead, and Danny Wray Cadenhead: his Sisters: Edith Christine “Snookums” Cadenhead and Betty Jean Cadenhead Runyan Wells.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 73 years: Monnie Alena Clippard Cadenhead of Lincolnton, NC and now Blowing Rock; Children: Jon Douglas Cadenhead and wife, Gail, of Newnan, Ga., Cynthia Cadenhead Fore Taylor of Pineola, NC, Jack Michael Cadenhead and wife, Patty, of Heath, Ohio, and Billy Wayne Cadenhead of Lincolnton, NC.; Grandchildren: Clyde “Buddy” Van Fore, Jr. of Boone, NC, Richard Dan Taylor, Jr. and wife Ann of Apex, NC, Kristi Cadenhead Wilson and husband, Russ, of Heath, Ohio, Brian Cadenhead of Heath, Ohio, and Stacy Cadenhead of Lincolnton, NC. Six Great-grandchildren also survive.
There will be a military burial at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2019, in Lincolnton, NC at Hollybrook Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Burke Mortuary in Maiden, NC. Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or to The Salvation Army.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to Burke Mortuary in Maiden, NC.
