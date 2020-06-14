Jack Byrd, age 81, of Little Switzerland, NC passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Clell and Etta Barnett Byrd. He was a retired bridge builder for CSX Railroad. Jack was also a member of the Railroad Union and the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and attended the Altapass Baptist Church. He also loved to go fishing, coon hunting, gardening and bird watching. Most of all Jack loved his family and he was a friend to all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Sisters: Annie, Daisy and May; and Brothers: F.D., Harvey, Mack, Clarence, Jim and Jess.
Survivors include his Wife: Helen Self Byrd of the home; his Girls: Pamela Johnson (Eddie) of Bakersville, Freda Henson (David) of Spruce Pine, Sherry Williams (Randall) of Newland, Donna Bennett of Green Mountain, Jacqueline Edwards (Alex) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Gloria Huskins of Bakersville; Sisters: Fannie Buchanan of Franklin, Linda Anderson and Faye Byrd, both of Pennsylvania; nine Grandchildren: Jeremiah Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Paisley Henson, Peyton Henson, Chad Ledford, Cody Ledford, Jessica Bennett Stafford, Houston Bennett and Nicholas Grindstaff; 13 Great grandchildren; his former Wife: Lois Gouge Jimeson; and David Henson, "the son he never had."
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Byrd Cemetery on Poplar Creek Road, Green Mtn., NC, with Rev. Marcus Benfield officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International or to Compassionate Care WNC, 856 Georges Fork Rd, Burnsville, NC 28714.
