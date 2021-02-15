Jack Allen Shomaker 83, passed from his earthly home February 4th 2021.
He was born in Avery County on May 20 1937 to the late Flora Smith and Mike Filmore Shomaker. He served in the U S Armed Forces from 1955-1957. Jack always showed the importance of loving family and to have compassion and empathy for others.
Left to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Helen Cooper Shomaker of Newland; daughter, Carla Shomaker of Newland (Sam Storey); granddaughter, Autumn Brown of Charleston S.C; grandson, John Brown of Asheville N.C.; a very special great-grandson, Sullivan Day of Charleston S.C.; a brother, Pat (Lynn) Shomaker of the Heaton community and several nieces and nephews. Jack’s life long friends Carlos Calhoun, Tommy Mosley and Gary Vance.
A special thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice and Dr. David Kimmel for the care they provided.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.