Iva Lee Jones Garland, age 91, of Newland, NC passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1928, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Wesley Johnson and the late Cora Franklin Johnson.
Iva Lee was a loving and generous lady who worked for many years as a waitress at the Shady Lawn Restaurant in Newland. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and had been a former of the Crossnore First Baptist Church. She loved going to the Avery Senior Center and keeping up with her family and friends thru correspondence and cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her First Husband: Newt Jones; Second Husband: Harry R. Garland; Three Sisters: Regina Forbes, Nettie Lou Hyder, Ann Reynolds; Two Brothers: Gaither Johnson and Cecil Johnson; .
Iva leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughters: Carolyn (Phillip) Braswell of Jonas Ridge, NC, Shirley Crisco of Banner Elk, NC, Judy (VJ) Storie of Newland, NC, Nona (Barry) Kirby of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Special Daughter: Kip Bender Clark of Fla.; Brother: Gene (Jody) Johnson of Newland, NC; Sister: Colleen Pittman of Banner Elk, NC; six Grandchildren; eight Great grandchildren; one Great Great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Iva Lee Jones Garland will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Ingham officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Ashley Cemetery. Family, friends and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk and the Johnson City Medical Center. A special thank you to her in-home aide, Elaine Buchanan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Judes or the Avery Senior Center.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Garland family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Iva Lee and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
