Iva Lea Hartley Brewer, 88, of Farthing Street, Boone passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC.
Iva Lea Hartley Brewer was born March 19, 1932, in Blowing Rock, NC to Leona Irene Young Hartley and Ronda Randall Hartley.
She is survived by one Daughter: Debra Jane Brewer Clark and husband, Richard, of Boone; one Grandson: Daniel Clark and fiancee, Stacey Eanes of Charlotte NC; two Brothers: Rudy Hartley and wife, Margaret, of Boone, and Gwyn Hartley of Blowing Rock. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her Husband: Floyd M. Brewer; seven Sisters: Irene Ford, Daisy Aiken, Dorothy Cody, Agnes Hartley, Catherine Hartley, Clara Phillips and Carolyn Bolick; three Brothers: Edgar Hartley, Ron K. Hartley and Franklin Hartley.
Funeral services for Iva Lea Hartley Brewer will be private.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Tracy's Kids, 5509 Devon Road, Bethesda, Md. 20814, or to Perkinsville Baptist Church Beyond Fund, 274 Jefferson Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Brewer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
